Iran closes Strait of Hormuz until US lifts naval blockade - IRGC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. On Saturday evening, Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz until the US completely lifted the naval blockade, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Naval Forces said, Trend reports.

The statement noted that due to the violation of the ceasefire and the continued American naval blockade of Iranian ships and ports, the strait will remain closed until it is lifted.

The IRGC called on shipowners to follow only the instructions of the Iranian side, and called US President Donald Trump's statements about the situation in the Strait of Hormuz unreliable.