Iran's Khorasan Petrochemical Company sees growth in exports
The Khorasan Petrochemical Company experienced significant growth in its product exports last year. CEO Eisa Norouzipour emphasized the company set a new export record. Future plans focus on improving production, expanding markets, and enhancing competitiveness.
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