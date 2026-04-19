Azerbaijani wrestlers win five medals at tournament in Antalya

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. The traditional "Champions" tournament for athletes under 20 years of age has begun in Antalya, Türkiye, Trend reports.

The first day of competition was marked by a successful performance by the Azerbaijani national team. Azerbaijani wrestlers finished the day with five medals.

In freestyle wrestling, Haji Karimov (70 kg) defeated all his opponents and became champion. Another Azerbaijani representative, Muhammed Ismayilov (57 kg), won the bronze medal.

The Azerbaijani team also achieved successful results in Greco-Roman wrestling. Roman Karimov (67 kg) defeated his opponents to win the gold medal. Murad Aliyev, also competing in the same weight class, won the bronze medal, and Javidan Nakhmetov (77 kg) won the silver medal.