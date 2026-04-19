Second day of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku concluded (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. The second day of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup concluded successfully, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

On another day of the tournament in Baku, gymnasts demonstrated their skills in individual and group exercises, arousing great interest among both judges and spectators.

According to the second day's program, in individual performances, gymnasts demonstrated their skills on clubs, ribbon, hoop, and ball. Following the performances, the all-around awards ceremony took place. Taisiya Onofriychuk took first place in the qualifying round, Daria Varfolomeev took second, and Stiliana Nikolova took third.

In the group exercises, the gymnasts performed their routines with three hoops and two pairs of clubs. The all-around winners were also determined in this category. The Israeli team took first place, the Spanish team took second, and the AIN 2 team took third.

Entertaining contests were organized for the spectators on the second day of the competition. In a question-and-answer contest, three spectators who correctly answered questions about gymnastics were awarded valuable prizes provided by LG, a sponsor of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

After a second day filled with exciting and tense competitions, the most exciting stage of the competition awaits – the final.