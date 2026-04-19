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Azerbaijani FM departs for working visit to Thailand

Politics Materials 19 April 2026 09:34 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani FM departs for working visit to Thailand

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Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. On April 19, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, departed on a working visit to Bangkok, the capital of the Kingdom of Thailand, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

As part of the visit, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is scheduled to participate and deliver a speech on April 20 at the 82nd session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), held under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan, as well as hold meetings with high-ranking officials.

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