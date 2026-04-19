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Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 19 April 2026 08:15 (UTC +04:00)
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Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

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Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week,Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

April 6

1.7000

April 13

1.7000

April 7

1.7000

April 14

1.7000

April 8

1.7000

April 15

1.7000

April 9

1.7000

April 16

1.7000

April 10

1.7000

April 17

1.7000

Average rate per week

1.7000

Average rate per week

1.7000

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro grew by 0.0173 manat this week, while the weighted average rate rose by 0.02502 manat, amounting to 2.00034 manat per euro

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

April 6

1.9590

April 13

1.9867

April 7

1.9615

April 14

2.0004

April 8

1.9850

April 15

2.0042

April 9

1.9834

April 16

2.0074

April 10

1.9877

April 17

2.0030

Average rate per week

1.97532

Average rate per week

2.00034

The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles increased by 0.0673 this week, and the weighted average increased by 0.0175 manat, amounting to 2.22918 manat.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

April 6

2.1258

April 13

2.2082

April 7

2.1523

April 14

2.2320

April 8

2.1687

April 15

2.2428

April 9

2.1710

April 16

2.2372

April 10

2.1931

April 17

2.2257

Average rate per week

2.16218

Average rate per week

2.22918

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 this week. Meanwhile, the weighted average exchange rate edged down by 0.0001 manat compared to the previous week, settling at 0.0380 manat.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira

April 6

0.0381

April 13

0.0380

April 7

0.0381

April 14

0.0380

April 8

0.0381

April 15

0.0380

April 9

0.0382

April 16

0.0380

April 10

0.0381

April 17

0.0379

Average rate per week

0.03812

Average rate per week

0.0380

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