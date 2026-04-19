Uzbekistan sees over 20% rise in trade turnover with South Korea
Uzbekistan’s trade with South Korea showed solid year-on-year growth in early 2026, driven largely by imports, while broader two-year comparisons indicate some contraction in bilateral turnover.
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