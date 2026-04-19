Tajikistan brings unused land back into agricultural use in Kanibadam
Photo: Ukimet Kazakhstan
The reactivation of idle land in Kanibadam reflects Tajikistan’s broader strategy to expand irrigated agriculture and optimize land use for increased crop output and employment generation.
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