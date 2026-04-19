Türkiye reports lower milk collection but rising dairy output in February 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Integrated dairies in Türkiye collected 887,774 tonnes of cow's milk in February 2026, marking a 1.1% decrease compared to the same month of the previous year.

Data obtained by Trend from the Turkish Statistical Institute shows that from January through February the collected cow's milk volume saw a 0.3% decline compared to the same period in 2025. On a month-on-month basis, the February collection volume fell by 6.1% from the 945,256 tonnes recorded in January.

Despite the reduction in raw milk collection, dairy product manufacturing showed overall growth in February compared to the previous year. Production of yoghurt rose by 7.4%, while ayran and kefir output increased by 6.8%. Drinking milk production grew by 4%, cheese production from cow's milk increased by 2.4%, and butter and ghee production saw a 1.9% rise.

In the broader context of from January through February, year-on-year growth was also noted across all primary dairy categories. Yoghurt production led with a 10.6% increase, followed by ayran and kefir at 6.9%, drinking milk at 4.2%, cheese from cow's milk at 2.5%, and butter and ghee at 0.3%.

Regarding specific production volumes, drinking milk output totaled 138,131 tonnes in February, reflecting a 12.3% decrease compared to the 157,435 tonnes produced in the previous month.