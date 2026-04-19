Iran's Tax Organization tallies fund payments in various directions
In the last Iranian year, a significant portion of funds from the value-added tax was allocated to the country’s development. A large share of these funds went to executive authorities and various sectors, including health, education, and sports. Notably, there was a marked increase in the amount allocated compared to the previous year.
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