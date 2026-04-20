Banking-postal integration seen as key opportunity in Turkmenistan - Colvir (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Integration of banking and postal services appears especially promising in Turkmenistan, Denis Yudin, Head of Business Development Department at Colvir Software Solutions, told Trend.

According to him, this direction is particularly relevant because Colvir’s technology portfolio includes not only banking systems but also postal solutions, which allows the company to build cross-sector digital infrastructure.

"Colvir is one of the few global financial technology vendors whose portfolio includes not only a banking system, but also a postal system," Yudin said.

He noted that in many countries postal networks are already evolving beyond traditional logistics functions and becoming nationwide digital service platforms.

"Among Colvir’s clients are the national postal operators of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, and the company understands that a modern national postal service is no longer only about logistics, but also about digital multichannel customer service available across the entire country," he added.

According to Yudin, this transformation creates opportunities for integrating postal and banking infrastructures, which could significantly improve access to financial services.

"Such a combination can expand financial inclusion, simplify access to payments and transfers, and create a more resilient infrastructure for serving citizens in different regions of the country," he said.

He explained that this integration is part of a broader shift toward building a unified digital ecosystem that connects banking, postal services, e-government, and related sectors.

"Yes, Colvir sees such opportunities, and they are quite broad. The logic of further development lies in moving from the automation of individual functions to the creation of a unified technological ecosystem in which banking, postal services, e-government, and adjacent sectors are interconnected," Yudin said.

He added that this approach changes the role of financial infrastructure, embedding it into the wider national digital architecture rather than treating it as a standalone system.

"For its part, Colvir is ready to support all initiatives and projects of its clients and partners," he concluded.

For reference, Colvir Software Solutions is a UK-based IT company founded in 2000 that specializes in developing and implementing end-to-end software solutions for banks, postal operators, and financial institutions. The company focuses on automating financial and administrative processes through core banking systems, digital banking platforms, and enterprise solutions, operating across multiple countries with hundreds of completed projects and a broad client base in the financial sector.