Azerbaijan and Thailand discuss prospects for bilateral relations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Prime Minister of Thailand Anutin Charnvirakul, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on its "X" page, Trend reports.

According to information, the meeting took place on the sidelines of the 82nd session of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP).

The sides discussed the priorities of Azerbaijan as a Chair of the UNESCAP, prospects of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Thailand, and regional issues.