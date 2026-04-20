Georgia reports impressive $1.7 bln in exports for 1Q2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Georgia's export value surged by 23.3% in the first quarter of 2026, reaching $1.7 billion.

Data obtained by Trend from the country's National Statistics Office (Geostat) shows that Georgia's total external merchandise trade turnover for the period from January through March 2026 amounted to $5.9 billion, representing a slight year-on-year increase of 0.1%.

While exports showed significant double-digit growth, the value of imports decreased by 7.2%, totaling $4.1 billion.

The trade deficit for the first quarter equaled $2.4 billion, with its share in the overall trade turnover constituting 41.2%.

Monthly dynamics show a steady upward trend throughout the quarter. In January, exports stood at $480.4 million against $1.2 billion in imports. By February, export figures rose to $546.3 million, while imports reached $1.4 billion. The growth continued into March, which recorded the highest monthly performance with exports hitting $697 million and imports totaling $1.6 billion.