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Azerbaijan reports March oil exports to France

Oil&Gas Materials 19 April 2026 19:39 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan reports March oil exports to France

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Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Azerbaijan exported 61,000 tons of crude oil and bituminous petroleum products to France in March, with a total value of $24.1 million, Trend reports, citing the country’s State Customs Committee.

No figures were released for exports to France during the same month last year, making year-over-year comparison unavailable for that market.

Overall, Azerbaijan exported 5.077 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products to global markets between January and March, generating $2.501 billion in revenue.

The data shows a notable decline compared to the same period in 2025. Export value fell by $836 million, a drop of 25.1%, while export volumes decreased by 934,000 tons, or 15.5%.

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