Kurultai is important stage in development of idea of Turkism - Shahin Mustafayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. The First Turkological Kurultai was held in 1926 in Baku and is considered one of the most important events holding a special place in the history of the Turkic world, President of the International Turkic Academy Shahin Mustafayev said during his speech at the panel session titled "A Century of Language and Identity: From the Baku Turkological Kurultai to Turkic Integration", held within the framework of the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Trend reports.

"The Kurultai is an important stage in the development of the idea of Turkism. For the first time in Turkic history, representatives of Turkic peoples living in territories stretching from Siberia to Crimea, from Anatolia to other vast geographical regions gathered within the framework of this Kurultai. They had the opportunity to freely express their views on common culture, language, history, and the future. Along with this, important decisions were adopted from the point of view of the development of the idea of Turkism and the future of the Turkic world," Shahin Mustafayev noted.