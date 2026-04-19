Azerbaijan boosts petroleum bitumen exports in 3M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Azerbaijan exported 2,065 metric tons of petroleum bitumen worth $572,000 in the first three months of 2026.

The data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that in value terms, this figure is $38,000, or 7.1%, higher than the same period in 2025, and in volume terms, it is 21 tons, or 1%, higher.

Over the reporting period, petroleum bitumen exports accounted for 0.01% of Azerbaijan’s total exports.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan carried out trade transactions with foreign countries totaling $9.4 billion from January through March of this year. This represents a decrease of $2.6 billion, or 21.9%, compared to the same period last year.

Exports accounted for $5.4 billion, while imports accounted for $4.005 billion. Over the past year, exports decreased by $984 million, or 15.4%, and imports decreased by $1.6 billion, or 29.3%.

Consequently, the trade balance showed a surplus of $1.3 billion, which is $675 million, or 1.9 times, higher than last year.