Azerbaijan, U.S. discuss implementation of Strategic Partnership Charter

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. The American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan organized a business lunch attended by US Chargé d’Affaires in Azerbaijan Amy Carlon, Principal Adviser at the US State Department’s Bureau of Economic, Energy and Business Affairs Rebecca Neff, and Europe and Eurasia Regional Manager at the US Trade and Development Agency Sara Leming, Trend reports.

According to information from the US Embassy in Baku, opportunities for cooperation were discussed to realize the potential of the Strategic Partnership Charter between the United States and Azerbaijan.