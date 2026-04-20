Food and beverage prices rise in Georgia in March

Photo: The Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture of Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices in Georgia increased by 0.9% in March 2026, contributing 0.32 percentage points to the overall monthly inflation rate.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Office of Georgia shows that the strongest monthly price increases were recorded for the following groups:

- fruit and grapes - 3.1%,

- vegetables - 2.2%,

- sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery - 2.1%,

- oils and fats - 1.7%,

- bread and cereals - 1%,

- meat - 0.7%,

- mineral waters, soft drinks, fruit and vegetable juices - 0.4%,

- coffee, tea and cocoa - 0.3%,

- fish - 0.2%.

At the same time, prices decreased for milk, cheese, and eggs by 1%.

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco prices rose by 1.4%, contributing 0.09 percentage points to the overall monthly inflation rate. Within this group, prices increased for alcoholic beverages by 2.6% and tobacco by 0.6%.

At the same time, Georgia’s economy continued to demonstrate strong growth in early 2026, with real GDP increasing by 8.8% year-on-year in February.

For the first two months of 2026, the average real GDP growth stood at 8.4%, fueled by growth in the information and communication, transportation and storage, financial and insurance, manufacturing, and mining sectors. However, declines were observed in the construction and energy sectors.