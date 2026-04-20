Uzbekistan to power up new green energy facility in Andijan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 20. Construction of the small hydropower plant JFK-3 with an installed capacity of 6.9 MW is nearing completion in the Bulakbashi district of Uzbekistan’s Andijan region, with the facility expected to be commissioned in the near future, Trend reports via Uzbekhydroenergo.

According to the statement, final technical testing of equipment is currently underway at the hydropower plant, along with landscaping and improvement works across the site.

Once commissioned, the plant is expected to generate an average of around 33 million kWh of environmentally friendly electricity annually.

This will help enhance the stability of electricity supply in the region and increase the share of renewable energy sources in the country’s overall energy mix.

Meanwhile, looking ahead, Uzbekistan plans to add 19 GW of green energy capacity by 2030, increasing the share of renewables in the national energy balance to 54%.