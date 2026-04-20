Turkmenistan discusses industrial cooperation within Turkic Chamber framework

ANTALYA, Turkiye, April 20. Turkmenistan has discussed prospects for strengthening industrial and trade cooperation among Turkic states, including the formation of joint production chains, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen MFA.

The issue was considered during a meeting between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Secretary General of the Union of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Turkic States Union of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Turkic States, ADEM Kula, held in Antalya on the sidelines of a diplomatic forum.

During the talks, the sides reviewed the current state of trade and economic cooperation among member states.

The participants also exchanged views on expanding economic ties, with a particular focus on developing integrated production chains and enhancing industrial cooperation across the Turkic economic space.

The Union of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Turkic States is a regional business cooperation platform that brings together national chambers to promote trade, industrial collaboration, investment ties, and the development of joint production chains across Turkic countries. Established in 2019, the Union supports business-to-business engagement, organizes economic forums, and facilitates cooperation in areas such as manufacturing, logistics, and transport connectivity as part of broader efforts to strengthen regional economic integration.

Turkmenistan joined the Union through its Chamber of Commerce and Industry in March 2024, reflecting its gradual expansion of participation in Turkic economic cooperation frameworks and its focus on enhancing industrial and trade linkages within the region.