Azerbaijan's Baku prepares to host Islamic Development Bank Group annual meetings (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. An information session was held at Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy in preparation for the upcoming Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB), scheduled to take place in Baku on June 16-19, Trend reports, citing the ministry.

The event was attended by representatives of diplomatic missions of IsDB member states in Azerbaijan.

Adviser to the Minister of Economy, Asgar Alakbarov, and adviser at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sabir Rzayev, provided detailed information on the structure of the meetings, participation procedures, and registration processes. It was noted that this year’s meetings will be held under the theme “Regional Integration for Sustainable Prosperity.”

Participants were informed that the theme reflects growing regional and global cooperation challenges and highlights Azerbaijan’s strategic role in advancing regional connectivity and partnership platforms.

The importance of Azerbaijan hosting this prestigious event for the second time since 2010 was also emphasized. The 2026 Annual Meetings are expected to serve as a key platform for expanding new partnership opportunities among member states.

In addition to official sessions, the program will include an opening ceremony, Board of Governors meetings, a private sector forum, a youth forum, and other events.

Participants were also briefed on Azerbaijan’s ongoing cooperation with the Islamic Development Bank Group and prospective projects.

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