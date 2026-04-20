Azerbaijan is strengthening its role as a key connectivity hub - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Azerbaijan continues to pursue inclusive and sustainable development. Over the past two decades, our economy has grown nearly fourfold, while poverty and unemployment have been reduced to around 5 percent. Significant investments in social protection and infrastructure have improved the well-being of our population, which now exceeds 10 million, said President Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the Eighty-second session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, Trend reports.

The head of state emphasized that Azerbaijan has also made great strides in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, integrating the 2030 Agenda into national development strategies, advancing progress in poverty reduction, education, healthcare, and regularly presenting Voluntary National Reviews – reflecting strong commitment to leaving no one behind.

“In addition, Azerbaijan is strengthening its role as a key connectivity hub. In the current geopolitical environment, the importance of the Middle Corridor is increasing. The Zangezur Corridor will further enhance regional connectivity, linking Asia and Europe and contributing to broader transport, energy, and digital networks – fully aligned with ESCAP’s priorities.

Azerbaijan continues to play a reliable role as an energy security provider, contributing to stable and diversified energy supplies across regions.

The end of the conflict has also created new opportunities to expand Azerbaijan’s international engagement. Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the Organization of Turkic States and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, its accession to the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, its admission to the Consultative Meetings of Heads of State of Central Asia, and the successful hosting of COP29 reflect the growing confidence of the international community in Azerbaijan’s foreign policy,” President Ilham Aliyev stressed.