Social-emotional learning program launched for children in care institutions at initiative of Leyla Aliyeva (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. A social-emotional learning (SEL) program is currently underway for children in social service institutions, launched at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Founder of the IDEA Public Union, Trend reports.

The program is a collaborative effort between the IDEA Public Union, ADA University, and the Social Services Agency, specifically designed to bolster the social and emotional development of children living in state care. Implementation began last month and continues to show successful results.

The initiative currently facilitates weekly training sessions for over 100 children across Social Service Institutions (orphanages) No. 1, 2, and 3. These sessions focus on five core developmental areas: effective communication, self-expression, emotional regulation, teamwork, and collaborative problem-solving.

The trainings are conducted by ADA University students. To ensure quality and effectiveness, university lecturers regularly support participants and guide the content and methods of the sessions.

The initiative primarily aims to support the social and emotional development of children in social care institutions, enhance their self-confidence, improve their communication skills, and contribute to their more active integration into society.