ABB Bank’s AI-nur and AI-khan – over 1 million interactions, 3 new features!

The capabilities of ABB Bank’s conversational AI assistants, AI-nur and AI-khan, have been further expanded with new features.

You can now pay for mobile services (Azercell, Bakcell, Nar) simply by speaking with the assistant.

In addition, AI-nur and AI-khan now assist customers as personal financial managers. Based on completed transactions, they answer questions about monthly income and expenses and help manage funds more effectively.

It is also now possible to make transfers both to ABB Bank cards and to cards of other banks –using a card number or a template – via the AI assistants.

56% of users chose AI-nur, 44% chose AI-khan

In a short time, nearly 150,000 ABB customers have used the AI assistants, and the number continues to grow rapidly. To date, there have been over 1 million interactions with the AI assistants. Among users, 56% chose AI-nur, while 44% preferred AI-khan.

AI-nur and AI-khan provide prompt assistance on most matters related to the bank’s services and products. They can perform banking operations via voice commands, including transfers between a customer’s own cards and accounts, as well as transfers to others using a mobile number, and answer various customer queries.

When necessary, they can also block or reactivate a customer’s card.

Banking operations made easier, faster, and more secure

The new AI technology enables customers to perform banking operations more conveniently and quickly, while maintaining the highest level of security.

ABB will continue to enhance customers’ experience with artificial intelligence by introducing new features in the near future.

For more information about ABB’s modern, useful, and universal products and services, you can visit any branch, the official website at https://abb-bank.az/, call the Information Center at 937, or follow the bank’s official social media pages.