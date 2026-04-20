Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan explore expansion of bilateral cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 20. Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan have discussed further strengthening of political, economic, and cultural cooperation, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen MFA.

The issue was considered during a meeting between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov on the sidelines of the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

The sides noted the high level of bilateral relations, underpinned by regular and trust-based dialogue at the highest political level, and exchanged views on preparations for upcoming joint events scheduled in the coming months.

The ministers also discussed prospects for expanding trade links between the two countries.

Meanwhile, the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF 2026), held April 17-19, 2026, focused on the theme "Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties," addressing global, regional, and thematic challenges. Hosted by Türkiye, it brought together global leaders to discuss regional ownership, security, and the transforming global order, including key talks on the South Caucasus, the Gaza crisis, and the Middle Corridor.