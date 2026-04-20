Turkmenistan, Türkiye discuss political and parliamentary cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 20. Türkiye and Turkmenistan have discussed further development of bilateral relations, including strengthening political dialogue, parliamentary ties, and legal frameworks, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The issue was considered during a meeting between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on the sidelines of the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

The sides reviewed a wide range of issues related to political and diplomatic cooperation, interparliamentary engagement, and the expansion of the contractual and legal basis of bilateral relations.

Following the meeting, the ministers also exchanged views on key international issues, confirming convergence of positions on strengthening regional stability and security.

Meanwhile, Turkish companies are among the top economic partners in Turkmenistan, having implemented over 1,400 projects valued at more than $50 billion since 1991, with a strong focus on construction, energy, textiles, and transport. Major Turkish firms like Çalık Holding and Polimeks are heavily involved in key infrastructure, industrial facilities, and the "smart city" of Arkadag.

Türkiye’s trade with Turkmenistan reached $2.2 billion in 2025. The main goal for bilateral trade is to reach $5 billion, a target set by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.