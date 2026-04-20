Azerbaijan's Rabitabank draws attention for customer complaints in March 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Rabitabank OJSC ranked eighth among the most complained-about banks in Azerbaijan in March 2026, Trend reports via the country's Central Bank (CBA).

Thus, with an index of 1.24, the OJSC was positioned in the average complaint index.

"The index was calculated based on the principle of proportionality of complaints received by the CBA regarding the customer services of a given bank, taking into account the volume and scope of financial services provided by that bank," the CBA's statement noted.

Rabitabank began its operations in 1993. The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the bank is Aydin Huseynov, and the Chairman of the Supervisory Board is Zakir Nuriyev. The authorized capital of the bank is 101.3 million manat ($59.6 million). As many as 38.6% of the bank's shares belong to Rauf Aliyev, 34.64% to Valida Abbasova, 13.51% to Zakir Nuriyev, 9.11% to Dilara Nuriyeva, and 4.14% to other legal entities and individuals, including Aztelekom and AzInTelecom LLCs owned by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the State Radio Frequencies Administration and the Radio Television Broadcasting and Satellite Communications Production Association, Baku Telegraph OJSC, and Bakcell LLC.