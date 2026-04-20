Iran's MFA dismisses negotiations of enriched uranium transfer

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Neither in previous nor in recent discussions has the issue of transferring Iran’s stockpiles of enriched uranium to the United States or any other country been raised, the spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmaeil Baghaei, said at a press conference in Tehran on April 20, Trend reports.

According to him, this issue is not on Iran’s agenda at all.

“The country’s firm position is to keep its nuclear achievements within its territory. Claims regarding the export of enriched uranium from the country have been fully refuted,” he noted.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.