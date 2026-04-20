Kyrgyzstan reports industrial growth with structural shifts in 1Q2026
Photo: Press Service of the President of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan’s industrial output in the first quarter shows diversified growth across key segments, indicating gradual structural shifts alongside overall expansion.
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