Iran authorizes passenger flights from Tehran’s major airports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Starting today, passenger flights from Imam Khomeini and Mehrabad airports in Iran’s Tehran Province have been authorized, the statement of the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization says, Trend reports.

According to the information, flights will begin from 10 additional Iranian airports starting April 25: Urmia, Kermanshah, Abadan, Shiraz, Kerman, Rasht, Yazd, Zahedan, Gorgan, and Birjand.

The Civil Aviation Organization has urged Iranian citizens to be vigilant in obtaining accurate information about flights.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.