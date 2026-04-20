BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries are developing a new model of geoeconomic cooperation that is gradually moving beyond traditional bilateral ties and emerging as an independent driver of regional development.

In this evolving framework, Azerbaijan is increasingly positioning itself as a key transportation hub linking the economic interests of East and West, as President Ilham Aliyev has emphasized. The initiative is being shaped through coordinated participation across the wider region.

Recent trends show that cooperation is no longer defined solely by growing trade volumes, but by a broader restructuring of economic partnerships. Regional states are prioritizing the synchronization of transport corridors and the elimination of infrastructure bottlenecks.

Within this context, Kazakhstan is advancing several major infrastructure projects, including the modernization of the Aktau and Kuryk ports, the construction of additional railway tracks, and a new rail line bypassing Almaty. These initiatives are designed to accelerate cargo flows and reduce logistics costs.

A central element of this emerging system is the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, which requires an estimated $18 billion in investment. Joint regional efforts are aimed at strengthening its role as a reliable alternative to other Eurasian transit corridors.

In this configuration, Azerbaijan is no longer functioning solely as a transit country. Instead, it is increasingly acting as a value-adding participant in regional supply chains. Expansion of port infrastructure, railway networks, and digital logistics systems is helping transform the country into a multifunctional logistics hub, opening new opportunities for cargo handling and investment cooperation.

Intergovernmental coordination is also deepening, with dialogue becoming more structured. Regional partners are working toward aligning strategies, standardizing procedures, and developing long-term cooperation mechanisms. Energy cooperation remains a key pillar, with emphasis on diversifying export routes and improving supply stability.

Industrial cooperation is gaining momentum as well. The launch of joint production facilities and expanded technological exchange are laying the groundwork for deeper economic integration. This approach is intended to gradually reduce reliance on raw material exports and support the development of processing industries across the region.

At the same time, greater attention is being paid to humanitarian and information cooperation. The Trend News Agency has been highlighted as a platform for strengthening media collaboration among regional states. A recent meeting between representatives of Kazakhstan and the agency’s leadership underscored mutual interest in expanding media partnerships, content exchange, and communication channels.

The emerging cooperation model points to the formation of a new center of economic activity in Eurasia. Due to its geographic location and consistent foreign economic policy, Azerbaijan continues to serve as a critical connecting link in this system.

As competition for logistics routes and investment resources intensifies, deeper cooperation between Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries is expected to play an increasingly decisive role. If current trends continue, the region is likely to strengthen its position within the global economic architecture and become a key artery of international trade.