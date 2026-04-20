Switzerland can share know-how with Azerbaijan in renewable energy - Pierre-Yves Fux (Exclusive interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan April 20. Switzerland can provide Azerbaijan with know-how in renewable energy sphere, Ambassador Pierre-Yves Fux, Head of the Eurasia Division at the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, said in an exclusive interview with Trend, as he has recently visited Azerbaijan.

"During my visit, I had the honour to meet with Jeyhun Bayramov, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, and to hold political consultations with my counterpart. A wide range of issues related to bilateral political, economic, and trade relations were the focus of our exchange. We also touched upon ongoing regional developments, including regional security, the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and issues related to the post-conflict situation. These prospects are important for Switzerland. Therefore, I also visited Yerevan," he said.

Pierre-Yves Fux pointed out that Azerbaijan and Switzerland enjoy longstanding, trustful and dynamic relations.

"There are regular high-level contacts between our heads of state and ministers, ensuring continuous dialogue. We have also benefited from decades of good cooperation within the framework of the Bretton Woods institutions and with international cooperation. As you might know, last year Switzerland became one of the main export destinations for Azerbaijan’s non-oil products. It means Switzerland has become the fastest-growing export destination for Azerbaijan’s non-fossil fuel products. Thus, my country meets Azerbaijan’s aspiration to diversify its exports. As Azerbaijan plays an increasing role as a bridge between East and West and due to its geographic location, it has become an essential part of transit and transport projects. As a result, we see Swiss companies showing interest in Azerbaijan," he added.

Ambassador Pierre-Yves Fux also talked about opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in renewable energy, energy efficiency, and climate technologies.

"Already before our recent exchanges in Baku, I was aware that the fields you mention are among the priorities of the Azerbaijani government. Both countries have strong, complementary strengths in these fields. Switzerland offers advanced clean technologies, innovation, and sustainable finance, while Azerbaijan has large renewable energy potential and a strategic goal to transition its energy sector. Switzerland can provide the know-how to make this a mutually beneficial partnership in the energy transition," he added.

Pierre-Yves Fux pointed out that his country has experience in many fields and there is clear potential to expand the presence of Swiss companies in Azerbaijan in both traditional and emerging sectors.

"Environmental technologies, education, research and innovation are areas where Switzerland has globally recognized expertise. Decisions in this respect are taken by the stakeholders. Authorities, diplomats and other officials work as much as possible together to enhance frame conditions and to facilitate cooperation," he said.

As for the prospects for opening direct flights between Switzerland and Azerbaijan, Ambassador Pierre-Yves Fux noted that his country would welcome direct flights.

"I recall that such connections have existed in the past. The Embassy of Switzerland in Baku has also discussed this issue in meetings with the relevant authorities. It goes without saying that direct flights always provide better conditions for business and people-to-people contacts. But companies have their own business interests, and it is up to them to decide whether to operate direct flights. The Swiss government is ready to provide any support that contributes to the development of bilateral ties in all fields," he added.