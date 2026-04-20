Azerbaijani Premium Bank surges in complaints list for Mar. 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Premium Bank OJSC ranked fourth in the list of the most complained-about banks in Azerbaijan for March 2026, Trend reports via the country's Central Bank (CBA).

Thus, with an index of 1.73, Premium Bank OJSC was positioned in the average complaint index.

“The index is calculated based on the principle of proportionality of complaints received by the CBA regarding a bank’s customer services, taking into account the volume and scope of financial services provided by that bank,” the CBA's statement noted.

Premium Bank was established in 1993 under the name “AZAL Bank”, was renamed “Silk Way Bank” in 2008, and underwent rebranding again in 2018.

The bank has an authorized capital of 174.6 million manat ($103 million).

The legal representative of the bank is Farhad Bakhshaliyev.

The bank’s shareholders are: 84.46% owned by Jahangir Asgarov, former president of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), 15.22% owned by VIP Aviation Services LLC, and 0.32% owned by Elvira Ahmadova.