Turkmenistan strengthens economic framework with major legislative updates

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 20. Turkmenistan has introduced a series of legislative amendments designed to enhance economic regulation, including updates to accounting standards, financial reporting, licensing procedures, and industrial safety, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The measures were passed during the 12th session of the Mejlis (Parliament), with Chairperson Dunyagozel Gulmanova providing details at a Cabinet of Ministers meeting presided over by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

These newly adopted laws also focus on sectors such as road infrastructure and fisheries, with the aim of optimizing the use of aquatic biological resources and aligning migration regulations with international standards.

Earlier, Turkmenistan's parliament implemented legislative changes aimed at advancing the digitalization of public services and refining administrative procedures.