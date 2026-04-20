Azerbaijan brainstorms its peace initiatives with Thailand

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Azerbaijan's peace initiatives were discussed with Thailand during the meeting between the foreign ministers, Jeyhun Bayramov and Sihasak Phuangketkeow, on the sidelines of the 82nd session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) in Bangkok today, the statement of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs says, Trend reports.

The meeting also discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Thailand, highly appreciated the existing potential for expanding cooperation, as well as reviewed the opportunities for developing political dialogue, expanding economic and trade cooperation, and deepening relations in the fields of culture and tourism.

The official opening of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Thailand in December 2025 and the holding of the first political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries were noted as an important milestone in the development of bilateral relations. The meeting emphasized that these steps contributed to strengthening the institutional foundations of Azerbaijani-Thai relations and further systematic development of cooperation.

Besides, the meeting noted the importance of strengthening interaction on multilateral platforms, discussed the prospects for expanding cooperation within the framework of the UN, UNESCAP, CICA, ASEAN, and other international organizations, and expressed confidence that the 82nd session of UNESCAP, chaired by Azerbaijan and hosted by Thailand, will yield fruitful results.

Bayramov provided his counterpart with detailed information on Azerbaijan's post-conflict peace initiatives, the measures taken to clear the liberated territories from mines, as well as the large-scale restoration and reconstruction work carried out in those territories.

The ministers also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

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