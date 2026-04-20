Azerbaijan lifts curtain on its revenues from natural gas exports to Italy
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Azerbaijan has reported a decline in revenues from natural gas exports to Italy during the early part of 2026, according to official statistics. The data indicates a notable drop compared to the same period last year, alongside a reduction in export volumes.
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