Economic Council meets to set future priorities for agricultural sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. The Economic Council convened today to discuss the development of the agricultural sector, Trend reports, citing the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, focused on the sustainable development of the agricultural sector. The agenda covered the current state and future prospects of the industry, strategies for increasing production and productivity, strengthening food security, expanding agricultural trade and exports, and safeguarding regional employment.

Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov delivered a comprehensive report on these topics, followed by discussions from members of the Economic Council and other invited participants. The meeting concluded with the adoption of strategic decisions for the agricultural sector, and relevant government agencies were issued specific instructions for implementation.