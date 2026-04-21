Fitch expects moderate GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan in 2026
Photo: Press Service of the President of Kyrgyzstan
Fitch forecasts moderate economic growth in Kyrgyzstan following a period of strong expansion, supported by trade, construction, and gold production.
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