Middle Corridor is gaining increasing importance - Presidential Representative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. After the signing of the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic in 2015, relations between the two countries have been developing consistently, said Elchin Amirbayov, Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on special assignments, in an interview with Czech media, Trend reports.

The interview discussed Azerbaijan-Czech cooperation, the growing importance of the Middle Corridor, and Azerbaijan’s transformation into a key transport hub between Europe and Asia.

Amirbayov emphasized that the Middle Corridor is gaining increasing importance in terms of Europe’s access to new markets. According to him, the South Caucasus region and Azerbaijan form a key part of this route and play an important role in strengthening connectivity between Europe and Asia.

The interview also touched upon the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. It was noted that after many years of conflict, new realities have emerged in the region, and the restoration of transport and communication links could contribute to strengthening peace. In this context, the opening of regional connections is viewed as one of the key factors in boosting the economic potential of the South Caucasus.

At the same time, the issue of the European Union’s participation in infrastructure projects was also on the agenda. It was stated that the restoration of a railway line of about 174 kilometers, which existed before the conflict but later fell into disrepair, is planned. It was noted that attracting international financial support for such projects, alongside the development of transport corridors, could also contribute to long-term stability in the region.