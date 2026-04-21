Azerbaijan reports electricity exports to Georgia in 2M2026
Azerbaijan’s electricity trade with regional partners weakened in early 2026, with exports to Georgia dropping sharply compared with the previous year despite continued cross-border energy exchanges.
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