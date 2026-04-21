Iran condemns seizure of merchant ship in Gulf of Oman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. Iran strongly condemns the seizure of the "Tuska" merchant ship by the U.S. in the Gulf of Oman near the Iranian coast, the statement of the Iranian Foreign Ministry says, Trend reports.

According to the statement, the detention of the Iranian merchant ship on April 20 resulted in anxiety among the crew of the ship and their families. This is contrary to the UN Charter and international law. Moreover, it is considered another example of the violation of the ceasefire reached between the U.S. and Iran.

"Iran calls on the UN Secretary-General, members of the UN Security Council, and the International Maritime Organization to pay attention to this issue and for international organizations to condemn the issue in the strongest terms," ​​the statement said.

The ministry emphasized that Iran warns of the negative consequences of this action and notes the importance of the immediate release of the Iranian ship, crew, and their families.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.

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