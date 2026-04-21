Sustainable peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia will contribute to greater predictability in South Caucasus - Albanian FM (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan April 21. Sustainable peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia will contribute to a greater predictability in the South Caucasus, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of Albania, Ferit Hoxha said in an exclusive interview with Trend on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

"First of all, we are happy that peace has prevailed. So, in this respect, any credible progress in strengthening long-term peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia is a positive development, as it strengthens stability and development in a region known for its strategic importance for energy, connectivity, and broader European security. Sustainable peace will contribute to greater regional predictability, improve the climate for cooperation, and strengthen connectivity corridors between Europe and the wider Eurasian space.

It is therefore essential that this progress be consolidated through the full and consistent implementation of the agreements reached. Lasting peace requires not only political commitment at the highest level, but also sustained efforts to build trust, ensure transparency, and establish effective mechanisms for dispute resolution and regional cooperation. Without these elements, progress risks remaining fragile and reversible," he noted.

Hoxha pointed out that from the Albanian viewpoint, stability in the Caucasus carries implications that extend well beyond the region itself.

"It is closely linked to Europe’s energy diversification efforts, the resilience of key transport and trade routes, and the broader security architecture of the continent. In this context, peace in the Caucasus should be understood not only as a regional objective, but as a strategic contribution to Europe’s overall stability, resilience, and long-term prosperity," the Albanian minister added.

On August 8, 2025, following a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on ensuring peace between Baku and Yerevan and establishing transport links between the main part of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan. This project is called "Trump's Route to International Peace and Prosperity."

During the meeting, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan initialed the draft "Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia" and signed a joint appeal by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia to the OSCE Chairman-in-Office (on the closure of the OSCE Minsk Process, Personal Representative OSCE Chairman-in-Office on the conflict discussed by the Minsk Conference, and High-level Planning Groups).