Kyrgyzstan sees growth in industrial electricity consumers
Photo: Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
The increase in industrial electricity consumers reflects ongoing industrial development and expanding production activity in Kyrgyzstan, indicating gradual strengthening of the country’s manufacturing and energy-intensive sectors.
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