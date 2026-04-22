US-Iran agreement would be Illusion without IAEA role - Grossi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. A possible agreement between the US and Iran would be only an "illusion of an agreement" without the participation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), IAEA Director Rafael Grossi stated, Trend reports.

"If an agreement is reached, the IAEA must be involved in the process and conduct inspections. Otherwise, it will not be a real agreement, but merely an illusion," he said.

Grossi added that inspectors must be present on site to verify compliance with the agreements reached.