Kazakhstan's Tokayev calls for int'l support for Caspian Sea preservation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 22. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has called on all international stakeholders to support efforts to preserve the Caspian Sea, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

He made the remark during a plenary session of the Regional Ecological Summit in Astana.

“Another area of concern for our country is the Caspian Sea. The protection of this water body is of great importance for maintaining ecological balance, biodiversity, and sustainable development in the region,” Tokayev said. “

He noted that Kazakhstan has initiated an interstate program to prevent further degradation of the Caspian Sea and has established a Caspian Sea Research Institute to strengthen regional scientific cooperation.

Tokayev urged all international stakeholders to support efforts aimed at preserving this unique natural asset, stressing that any use of armed forces in the Caspian region should be excluded and prohibited.

The President also highlighted that water security is a critical issue for both Kazakhstan and the wider Central Asian region.

“Our future depends on the rational and fair management of this vital resource,” he said, adding that the Aral Sea remains a stark reminder of the consequences of unsustainable policies and of what can be achieved through decisive, science-based action.

Tokayev noted that around 36% of the Northern Aral Sea has been restored, with improvements in water quality, fish stocks, and living standards of the local population.

He also said that Kazakhstan will complete its three-year chairmanship of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea at the upcoming high-level meeting of the organization today.