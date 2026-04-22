Azerbaijani Parliament set to ratify financial agreement on WUF13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. The Azerbaijani Parliament will ratify the Agreement on organizational and financial matters related to WUF13, Trend reports.

This issue has been included in the agenda of today's meeting of the Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The draft law on approving the "Additional Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Nations on organizational and financial matters related to the thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) to be held in Baku in 2026" will be discussed at the committee meeting.

Meanwhile, the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from May 17–22, 2026. Co-organized by UN-Habitat and the Government of Azerbaijan, this premier global conference focuses on sustainable urbanization, specifically highlighting the global housing crisis under the theme "Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities".