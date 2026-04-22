Azerbaijan’s Kapital Bank maintains leading position with strong asset growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank remained one of the largest banks in the country, with total assets worth 11.57 billion manat ($6.8 billion) as of the end of 2025, the First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Kapital Bank, Javid Mirzayev, said during a press conference on the bank’s 2025 results and the 2026 action plan today, Trend reports.

"As a result of the strategic decisions we made to develop assets in different directions, we have managed to maintain the balance of services offered to our customers at an ideal level. We can also see this development dynamic in our capital; by the end of 2025, the total volume of our capital increased compared to the previous year, reaching 1.33 billion manat ($785 million).

If we take a closer look at the structure of our assets, we can see that the largest share belongs, traditionally, to the loan portfolio. Compared to the previous year, our loan portfolio saw a 2.08% increase, and by the end of the year, the total amount reached 5.1 billion manat ($3 billion), accounting for 44% of the bank's assets. The main reasons for this growth are the continued increase in our customer base, especially in the retail and micro segments, as well as the overall economic development trends in the country," he noted.