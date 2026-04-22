Azerbaijan's Birbank sees strong growth in customer inquiry processing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. The processing of customer inquiries addressed to the Birbank chat has increased from 40% to 70% by 2025, and this increase has also led to a rise in customer satisfaction scores to 75%, Farid Huseynov said at a press conference today on the bank’s 2025 results and its action plans for 2026, Trend reports.

Thanks to our solutions based on a new generation of AI agents, customers can now perform many operations on their own—such as unblocking cards, receiving a salary advance, applying for a cash loan, or a credit card, without the involvement of operators. We are also applying the trend toward digitalization to our internal processes. For example, using robotic process automation (RPA) technology in 2025, we automated 46 business processes across 8 departments, which allowed us to save 93,000 hours of manual labor,” he added.