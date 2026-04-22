KBR partners with AI defense firm to accelerate military logistics innovation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. KBR’s Mission Technology Solutions division has entered into a strategic alliance with AI-driven defense technology company Tagup to advance the deployment of artificial intelligence solutions across U.S. military operations, Trend reports citing the company.

The partnership aims to modernize readiness and enhance decision-making by using advanced digital tools capable of analyzing complex logistics data and producing actionable outputs within seconds.

As part of the collaboration, Tagup’s Manifest® platform will be integrated into KBR’s global logistics mission systems, strengthening its long-standing support for U.S. defense operations. Initial implementation in ground equipment logistics is expected to significantly reduce planning timelines and increase maintenance efficiency.

Manifest® is an AI-powered decision intelligence system that leverages Tagup’s Generative Reinforcement Learning™ technology to simulate and optimize logistics scenarios. The platform is designed to help operators manage constrained resources, anticipate disruptions, and improve readiness outcomes with greater speed and accuracy.

The system also includes a conversational AI interface, allowing sustainment teams to quickly assess logistics trade-offs, model uncertainty, and select executable courses of action under real-world constraints. It can simulate millions of scenarios in seconds and recommend optimal solutions, shifting planning from manual processes to predictive, outcomes-driven operations.

KBR highlighted its decades of experience supporting all branches of the U.S. military, noting its global logistics network, rapidly deployable workforce, and expertise in complex operational environments as key strengths behind its digital transformation efforts.