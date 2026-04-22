ITOCHU expanding its circular IT equipment business

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. ITOCHU Corporation has agreed to make GET-IT Co., Ltd. an equity-method associate through a third-party allotment of shares, strengthening its position in the circular technology sector, Trend reports via the company.

GET-IT operates a circular IT business focused on the procurement, refurbishment, resale, and third-party maintenance of corporate IT equipment, including servers, storage systems, and network devices. The company acquires used equipment from manufacturers, distributors, and leasing firms, erases data, inspects and refurbishes the hardware, and then resells it or reuses components for maintenance services.

The company’s key strengths include its technical capability to support a wide range of multi-vendor IT products across different generations, as well as its established procurement and sales networks in Japan and overseas. It also has extensive experience in third-party maintenance services.

Through the investment, ITOCHU aims to expand beyond its existing used mobile device business into broader corporate IT equipment redistribution and maintenance markets. The company plans to collaborate with group entities including Belong, ERI, and DVC to reinforce its circular business model covering the full IT lifecycle.

The move aligns with ITOCHU’s management strategy, “The Brand-new Deal: Profit opportunities are shifting downstream,” under which the company seeks to generate value across supply chains while promoting sustainability and SDG-related initiatives.

ITOCHU said the investment will help strengthen its Circular Tech value chain, supporting procurement, reuse, and recycling of IT assets, and contributing to more efficient lifecycle management of equipment used by corporations and public institutions, as well as advancing a resource-circulating economy.